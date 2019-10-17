Sioux City
Elinor Marie Garvin, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Elinor, the daughter of Phillip and Nettie F. (Hall) Garvin, was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Woodbine, Iowa. She was baptized on March 23, 1925, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Woodbine and confirmed at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D. She graduated from Jefferson High School. Elinor attended Briar Cliff College to receive her bachelor’s degree, and Morningside College, where she received her master’s degree.
Elinor began her teaching career in rural schools in Plymouth County, and taught at Westfield, Iowa, South Sioux City and St. Boniface until her retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Elinor was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church.
Elinor is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Garvin of South Sioux City; special nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Patrick Garvin and Michael Garvin.