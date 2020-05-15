Elisabeth A. Treiber
Elisabeth A. Treiber, 40, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family and love after a courageous 10-month battle with brain cancer.
A celebration of life, including internment, and a mass will be held at a later date to celebrate the love and the life Elisabeth lived. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Elisabeth “Liz” was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Christopher and Jan (Alexander) Treiber, on Sept. 24, 1979. Liz grew up in Sioux City, where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Heelan High School, and graduated in 1997 from North High School.
Liz loved reading, dogs, researching ancestry, traveling, shopping, and eating out at her favorite restaurants. Liz gave birth to two beautiful girls, Grace Ann Marie (2010), and Norah Patricia (2014). Liz lived here in Sioux City most of her life, aside from residing in Phoenix, Ariz. for a few years in her twenties. Liz worked in retail in her younger years, and moved on to receiving her paralegal degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Liz always asked others to bring the positivity and sunshine to the table during her fight with cancer. Her motto was always “it will be fine,” and she was a true warrior. In the last year of her life, Liz found true love and an earth angel in her partner, Jason Schnee. Jason and Liz shared a lot of great, fun, and loving memories during their time together.
Liz was a wonderfully humorous soul, who always enjoyed time with her family and friends. She was always quick to be in action to be there for people in their time of need, and had a fierceness that burned inside of her like none other. Anyone who shared a relationship with Liz will miss her immensely, and times will surely be duller without her humor and laughter, but we will keep her close in our hearts forever.
Liz is survived by her two little girls, Grace and Norah, who are our rainbows in the storm; parents, Christopher Treiber and Jan Alexander; grandmother, Patricia Treiber; brother, Christopher (Tara) Treiber and two nephews, Sullivan and Harrison; sister, Ali (Trevor) Osterholt; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Liz was preceded in death and welcomed with open arms by her grandpa, Ralph Treiber; grandpa, Harold Alexander; and grandma, Lillian Alexander.
