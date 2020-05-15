× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elisabeth A. Treiber

Sioux City

Elisabeth A. Treiber, 40, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at home surrounded by her family and love after a courageous 10-month battle with brain cancer.

A celebration of life, including internment, and a mass will be held at a later date to celebrate the love and the life Elisabeth lived. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elisabeth “Liz” was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Christopher and Jan (Alexander) Treiber, on Sept. 24, 1979. Liz grew up in Sioux City, where she attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Heelan High School, and graduated in 1997 from North High School.

Liz loved reading, dogs, researching ancestry, traveling, shopping, and eating out at her favorite restaurants. Liz gave birth to two beautiful girls, Grace Ann Marie (2010), and Norah Patricia (2014). Liz lived here in Sioux City most of her life, aside from residing in Phoenix, Ariz. for a few years in her twenties. Liz worked in retail in her younger years, and moved on to receiving her paralegal degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College.