Hinton, Iowa
Elizabeth Ann Bockholt, 40, of Hinton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Sioux City.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Elizabeth was born on June 22, 1978, in Sioux City, to Paul and Theresa (Murphy) Bockholt. She graduated high school and worked various jobs in the Siouxland area.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Emily, Abigail, William and Adrian; mother and stepfather, Theresa and Leo Stoos; brother, Phillip Bockholt; and several aunts and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father; uncles, John and Brian Bockholt, and Richard Stoos; aunt, Joyce Worth; and grandparents, Roman and Bernadette Bockholt, William and Cleo Murphy and Henry and Margaret Stoos; and a niece, Hayley Bockholt.