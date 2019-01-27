Bloomfield, Neb., formerly Sioux City
Elizabeth A. "Beth" Ford, 75, of Bloomfield, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com. Beth had requested that her life be celebrated and for people to not wear black at her funeral.
Beth was born on Dec. 20, 1943, in Sioux City, to Robert and Mary Kleber. She first lived in Cedar County, Neb. and then moved to a farm near Jefferson, S.D. before living in Yankton, S.D., Sioux City, Aurora, Colo., and Bloomfield. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Mount Marty College in Yankton. She taught math for two years at Cedar Catholic High School in Nebraska, and for a year at Jefferson High School in South Dakota.
She married Patrick Ford on May 31, 1969 in Jefferson. After their first child was born, Beth stayed home to raise their six daughters. She loved to sew, read books, bake bread, and make jam and jelly and many other goodies.
Many were fortunate to be the recipients of a jar of jam, a loaf of bread or a beautiful blanket made by Beth. Throughout her years raising their daughters, she also took care of many other children by babysitting in her home. She worked at Boys Club Bingo, Head Start and the Blessed Sacrament lunchroom. She was very involved in her daughters lives by being a 4-H leader, Girl Scout leader, soccer coach and also volunteered at Blessed Sacrament Church and School. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and extremely active in the Juvenile Diabetes community.
She leaves behind her six daughters, Roma and Rob Haling of Denver, Colo., Renae and Chris Nicholson of Urbana, Ill., Ronni Sue "Suzi" and John Bell of Fort Worth, Texas, Robyn and Erik Jussila of Windsor, Colo., Reann and Jon Risor of Bloomfield, and Rheta Ford of Lakewood, Colo.; grandchildren, Ryan Haling, Annie Nicholson, Patrick and Kateri Bell, Corrianna and Landis Jussila and Emma and Noah Risor; brother, Michael (Nancy) Kleber of California; a sister, Dianne (Bob) Raynor of Atlanta, Ga.; uncle, Ray LaFleur of Jefferson; a brother-in-law, Mike and Glenda Ford; and many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Joseph Kleber, Roma Callahan, Robert Kleber, Gene Kleber, Janet Girard, David Kleber, and Donna LaFleur.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or your favorite local charity.