Dakota Dunes
Elizabeth "Betty" Bernard, 93, of Dakota Dunes, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 995 N. Sioux Point Rd, in Dakota Dunes. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Betty was born on July 31, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to John and Anna McClelland. She attended business college in Pittsburgh and joined the Civil Service there. She then worked for the U.S. Air Force Education Center in Erding, Germany. After transferring to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., she worked for the Terminology Branch, Office of the Director of Administrative Services (Air Staff). She then transferred to the position of executive secretary to the Deputy Assistant Secretary (R&D) of the Air Force and later, administrative assistant to the Deputy Assistant Under Secretary (Systems Review).
In 1966, Betty married USAF Col. Duane Bernard of Jefferson, S.D., at Bolling Air Force Base in Maryland. When Duane was reassigned as staff judge advocate at Anderson AFB on Guam, Betty served there as secretary to the Base/Wing Commander. On his next SIA assignment, to Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City, Betty was secretary to the chief, Management Engineering Team.
You have free articles remaining.
Betty retired with 20 years of Civil Service in 1976, shortly after Duane retired. The couple moved to Sioux City, where she was a volunteer member of the "Y Wives" (YMCA) and a volunteer for six years at St. Joseph Hospital (later Marian Health).
She enjoyed playing bridge and cribbage and was a long-time member of the Gail Smith Chine Club. She painted many beautiful pieces of china, such as lamps, plates, tea sets, and Christmas ornaments. Betty loved to play golf and was very proud of her hole-in-one at Sun Valley Golf Course.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews; grandnieces and nephews; and dear friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; her parents; brother; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Steve Allard, Wayne Pedersen, Blake Allard, Tommy Kennevan, Dale Fahrendorf, and Ray Schmitz.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the American Lung Association or to the Carmelite Nuns of Sioux City.