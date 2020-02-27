Dakota Dunes

Elizabeth "Betty" Bernard, 93, of Dakota Dunes, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 995 N. Sioux Point Rd, in Dakota Dunes. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Betty was born on July 31, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to John and Anna McClelland. She attended business college in Pittsburgh and joined the Civil Service there. She then worked for the U.S. Air Force Education Center in Erding, Germany. After transferring to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., she worked for the Terminology Branch, Office of the Director of Administrative Services (Air Staff). She then transferred to the position of executive secretary to the Deputy Assistant Secretary (R&D) of the Air Force and later, administrative assistant to the Deputy Assistant Under Secretary (Systems Review).