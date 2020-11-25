Elizabeth 'Betty' Farmer

Her birth certificate read "Elizabeth Ann Boyle" and noted that she was born in Sioux City on July 3, 1947, to Charles and Bertie (Bell) Boyle. But nearly everyone called her "Betty." Her role as the eldest of six children gave rise to her natural leadership abilities that marked her formative years. While the location of home changed due to her dad's employment with Sioux Bee Honey (from Sioux City to Temple and Rogers, Texas, to Waycross, Ga.), the importance of family and home in her life never changed.

Betty's authentic love of others, extraordinary level of energy, and astonishing fortitude became apparent and led to her exceptional rise among her peers at Ware County High School (Waycross), where she served as student council president, football and basketball cheerleader, and officer of several student and service organizations. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, John Farmer.

Betty and John were married on July 4, 1966, at St. Joseph's Church in Waycross, Ga. They relocated to Sioux City the first year of their marriage so John could begin his nursing studies. While military and advanced studies for John took them away briefly, it is in Sioux City that they raised their four children and spent the majority of their years.