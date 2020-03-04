Omaha, formerly Sioux City

Elizabeth "Betty" Grieve, 98, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, in Omaha.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Sioux City. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Betty was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 27, 1921. to Daniel and Glenn (Johnson) Oslin.

Betty married Charles Grieve on Dec. 16, 1939, enjoying 74 years of marriage. They made their home in Sioux City and had seven children. In 2011, they moved to Omaha.

Betty was a wonderful and loving stay at home mother and during retirement, she enjoyed golfing and gardening with her husband, Chuck, and their growing family.

Survivors include her children, Gary Grieve of Sioux City, Sue and Dave Ward of Omaha, Louise and Tom Grossman of Grand Prairie, Texas, John Grieve of Hornick, Iowa, and Mark and Tami Grieve of Brandon, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Sandy Grieve of Sioux City; son-in-law, Dick Muller of Omaha; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.