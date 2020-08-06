Elizabeth "Betty" Mayer
Marcus, Iowa
Elizabeth "Betty" Mayer, 89, of Marcus, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bavarian Meadows in Remsen, Iowa.
Private graveside services will be Sunday in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation for the public will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Elizabeth “Betty” Mayer was born on March 14, 1931, in rural Marcus, the fourth child of William and Amelia (Billings) Raetz. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Remsen. Betty graduated as class salutatorian from Marcus High School in 1948. She was the secretary for Dorr Feed Mill.
On March 16, 1951, Betty and Carl John Mayer were united in marriage at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Remsen. The couple built a house in Marcus. In 1953, they moved to the family farm near Marcus. Carl and Betty raised three sons there along with grain farming and livestock. They moved to a home in Marcus in 1984, where Betty and Carl lovingly lived for the remainder of their 59-year marriage. In 2019, Betty moved to Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen.
Betty was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Marcus. She led Sunday School opening for many years, taught Sunday School, was a member of the Ladies Aid and was a Lamplighter visiting and supporting the elderly. She was a hospice volunteer.
Betty loved her family. This included her extended family. Holidays, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas and birthdays, were always big gatherings attended by grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Betty always focused on the importance of family. Sunday noon meals many times turned into family gatherings as well. Betty and Carl always found ways to attend their grandchildren's events. She loved her grandchildren.
Betty will be lovingly remembered by her three sons and their wives, David and Trish of Sioux Falls, S.D., Bruce and Chris of Lino Lakes, Minn., and James and Lisa of Marcus; four grandchildren, Kevin (Emily) of Bloomington, Minn., Bridget (Micah Riffey) of Sioux City, Ben (Kayla) of Marcus, and Lauren (Tom Schepers) of Robbinsdale, Minn.; six great-grandchildren, Lane Riffey, Pacey Riffey, Isabelle Riffey, Raylan Mayer, Gavin Mayer and William Mayer; a sister-in-law, Aldine Mayer of Yankton, S.D.; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Pam of Ventura, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Carl John II in 1955; her husband, Carl in 2010; and three sisters and their husbands, Wilma and Merle Treinen, Dorothy and Ray Brown, and Jo (Marian) and James Craig.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland, Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living or Peace Lutheran Church Mission.
