Elizabeth "Betty" Mayer

Marcus, Iowa

Elizabeth "Betty" Mayer, 89, of Marcus, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Bavarian Meadows in Remsen, Iowa.

Private graveside services will be Sunday in Marcus Amherst Cemetery. Visitation for the public will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Elizabeth “Betty” Mayer was born on March 14, 1931, in rural Marcus, the fourth child of William and Amelia (Billings) Raetz. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Remsen. Betty graduated as class salutatorian from Marcus High School in 1948. She was the secretary for Dorr Feed Mill.

On March 16, 1951, Betty and Carl John Mayer were united in marriage at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Remsen. The couple built a house in Marcus. In 1953, they moved to the family farm near Marcus. Carl and Betty raised three sons there along with grain farming and livestock. They moved to a home in Marcus in 1984, where Betty and Carl lovingly lived for the remainder of their 59-year marriage. In 2019, Betty moved to Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen.