Elizabeth Lucy "Betty'' McManaman entered into eternal life with her family at bedside on Monday, June 26, 2023.

A Catholic mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Parish Church, 995 Sioux Point Road, Dakota Dunes. A burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in South Sioux City. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Elizabeth "Betty'' Lucy McManaman was born Aug. 29, 1935, to Alphonse "Ernie" and Catherine (Henrich) Topf on a small farm outside of Sergeant Bluff. Betty was the middle child of three with an older brother, Michael and younger sister, Dorothy "Snappy." In 1945 the family moved to town. She graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1953. She enrolled at Creighton University in one of the first classes to allow women. In 1958, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

Betty began her pharmacy career in downtown Sioux City. Soon after, she partnered with family to run Topf Drug in South Sioux City. In 1961, Betty and Buck Pederson were only planning to be witnesses for friends getting married but ended up joining them in a double wedding. Together they adopted two babies in 1965, a daughter, Tracie and a son, Kevin. During early parenthood, Betty continued to work while raising her children. Betty and Buck later divorced but hired a housekeeper/nanny, Mabel Gritten, who became part of the family and stayed on even after the children were grown. Betty and Mabel remained lifelong friends.

On Dec. 23, 1968, Betty married Donald McManaman in Ponca, Neb., and then moved her family to Hawarden, Iowa. True to her work ethic, Betty continued to work at Topf Drug and later became the sole owner. During this time, she jointly owned racehorses with her brother and started to buy rental properties. She expanded her pharmacy business to include veterinary pharmaceuticals, horse tack supplies and eventually had a van selling them at the local racetrack. Topf Drug was very active within the community. Betty really enjoyed knowing her customers and participating in local "Krazy Days" parades. Betty's business continued growing when she added a gym in her store basement, encouraging fitness and offering weight loss body wraps.

With her husband, Don, she founded American Home Health Care in 1982 in Sioux City. Don passed away in 1987, leaving Betty to successfully operate American Home Health Care for another 15 years. In 1988, she closed Topf Drug to focus on American Home Health Care. During this time Betty was a board member at Crittenton Center and ran her rental properties.

On a whim in 1990, Betty met with an old friend from South Sioux City, James Mahon and flew to Las Vegas, Nev., for a weekend of fun. Later, they built their dream home together in Dakota Dunes. Jim passed away unexpectedly in 1997, and she missed him ever since. After retiring, Betty established American Fireworks in North Sioux City and continued to manage this and her rental properties until her passing.

Among her many jobs, Betty loved being a grandma the most. As the matriarch, she was a teacher, supporter and friend. She hauled her grandchildren to extracurricular activities, mediated sibling rivalries, and spoiled them at every occasion.

Betty was known for her entrepreneurship but loved for her wit and wry sense of humor. Her extravagant Christmas parties, collectables and penchant for fashion and jewelry were all part of Betty's unique style. She was the life of the party and made many friends during her time. She had so much fun along the way.

She is survived by her siblings, Michael (Joyce) Topf and Dorothy "Snappy" Nieman; children, Ann Holder, Caroline Tracie (David) Isom, and Kevin McManaman; grandchildren, Samantha (Alex) Luna, Ashley Konz (Logan Fischer), Zachary Konz, Brandon Konz (Karla Valdovinos), Shandi McManaman, Kevin McManaman, Jr., Keenan McManaman, Mason Gillespie and Rachel Holder; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don, partner Jim; and nephews Michael Topf, Jr., Mark Topf, Marlon "Chris" Topf, Montgomery "Monte" Nieman, and Trevor Lakes.

Many thanks to her healthcare staff, especially Shelly Smith. Betty will be dearly missed, loved always and the world will simply not be the same without her.