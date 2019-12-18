Elizabeth 'Betty' Murtha
View Comments

Elizabeth 'Betty' Murtha

{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Murtha

Betty Murtha

Sioux City

Elizabeth "Betty" Murtha, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jeremy Wind and Rev. Richard Sitzmann, concelebrants. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty was born on July 9, 1933, in Sioux City, to Leo and Emma (Myer) Sitzmann Sr. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School.

On May 30, 1956, Betty married Robert Murtha in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City. To this union, five children were born. Betty was a homemaker.

She was a long time member of the Catholic church, and active with the Siouxland Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling, time with her grandchildren, and watching them at sporting events. She was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Oregon Ducks, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Betty was a very spiritual person and spiritual leader to her family. She always helped her friends in need and was a good friend to all.

Those left to honor her memory are her children, Barry (Jackie) Murtha of Liberty, Mo., Robbin (Tom) Boerjan of Rock Falls, Ill., Mark (Donna) Murtha of St. Louis, Mo., Lynne (Dan) Bormann of Moville, Iowa, and Dean Murtha of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Lindsey (Lonnie) Fritz, Bryan (Stephanie) Boerjan, Robert Murtha, Daniel (Joanna) Murtha, Shelby Murtha, A.J. (Diana) Bormann, Brittni (Sam) Forrer, Brent Bormann, and Ryan Bormann; great-grandchildren, Brynn Fritz, Brody Fritz, Leila Boerjan, and Sylvie Boerjan; and sister, Bernie Feauto of Sioux City.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Leo Sitzmann Jr.

+1 
Obit-Meyer Bros Colonial Funeral Home logo

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Visitation begins.
Dec 20
Prayer Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
7:00PM
Meyer Brothers - Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Prayer Service begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
703 W 5th Street
Sioux City, IA 51103
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Elizabeth's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News