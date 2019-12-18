Sioux City

Elizabeth "Betty" Murtha, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church, with the Rev. Jeremy Wind and Rev. Richard Sitzmann, concelebrants. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty was born on July 9, 1933, in Sioux City, to Leo and Emma (Myer) Sitzmann Sr. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan High School.

On May 30, 1956, Betty married Robert Murtha in Sioux City. They made their home in Sioux City. To this union, five children were born. Betty was a homemaker.

She was a long time member of the Catholic church, and active with the Siouxland Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling, time with her grandchildren, and watching them at sporting events. She was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Oregon Ducks, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Betty was a very spiritual person and spiritual leader to her family. She always helped her friends in need and was a good friend to all.