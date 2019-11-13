Elizabeth Hansen Skinner

Sioux City

Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hansen Skinner, 49, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a local nursing facility from complications of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Deacon Pat Roberts will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Russ Kinnaman, Pat Aguirre, Ross Olson, and Ben Newport.

Elizabeth “Liz” Hansen was born in 1970 and adopted by Henry and Phyllis (Lauterbaugh) Hansen. She grew up on a small dead-end street surrounded by her grandparents, sisters, and nieces. She attended school in Sioux City, graduating from North High School in 1988 where she was part of the marching color guard. She worked at the Bishop’s Cafeteria at the Southern Hills Mall and later at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center.

