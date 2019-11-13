Elizabeth Hansen Skinner

Sioux City
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Hansen Skinner, 49, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at a local nursing facility from complications of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Deacon Pat Roberts will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are Russ Kinnaman, Pat Aguirre, Ross Olson, and Ben Newport.
Elizabeth “Liz” Hansen was born in 1970 and adopted by Henry and Phyllis (Lauterbaugh) Hansen. She grew up on a small dead-end street surrounded by her grandparents, sisters, and nieces. She attended school in Sioux City, graduating from North High School in 1988 where she was part of the marching color guard. She worked at the Bishop’s Cafeteria at the Southern Hills Mall and later at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center.
Liz was blessed with the birth of her son, Aaron, in 1993. She married G.T. Skinner in 2001. They later divorced. Liz and Aaron liked to attend the Sioux City Musketeer hockey games and watch Iowa Hawkeye football games together. She loved anything Coke, Tonic Sol Fa, watching Little House on the Prairie, and dancing to country music when she was physically able. She had a special love for her nieces and nephew, family get togethers and spending time with her BFF, Shelly Anderson.
Survivors include her son, Aaron Hansen of Sioux City; sisters Mindy (Russ) Kinnaman of Sioux City and Sherry (Pat) Aguirre of Des Moines; stepsister Barb Phillips; nieces Christine Goodwin, Melissa Goodwin, Eden (Ross) Olson, and Corinne (Ben) Newport; great-nieces Bailey Goodwin, Alexis Newport, and Alyssa Newport; great-nephew Jack Olson; BFF Shelly Anderson; and numerous cousins.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and brother, Danny.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne and Holy Spirit Retirement Home for their excellent care and compassion during Liz’s stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to the family.