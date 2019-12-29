Elizabeth 'Liz or Nana' Jensen
Sioux City

Elizabeth “Liz or Nana” Jensen, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elizabeth M., the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Worrell) Bueoy, was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Smithland, Iowa. She grew up and attended school in the Smithland area.

On Oct. 11, 1965, Liz was united in marriage to Louis Jensen in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two daughters, Mary and Jody. The family made their home in Sioux City. Liz worked at IBP/John Morrell, Busy Bee’s Daycare, and then managed the Dairy Queen at Southern Hills Mall until retiring in 2009. Following retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her great-grandchildren.

Liz enjoyed gambling, going every year to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, and watching The Golden Girls. Above all, family was everything to her, and she had a special love for her great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Jensen (significant other, Jimi Drake) and Jody Grant (Randy), all of Sioux City; two grandchildren, Aaron Jensen and Brittany Covarrubias (Ariel), all of Sioux City; three great-grandchildren, Sierra Jensen, Grace Jensen, and Braxton Covarrubias; two brothers, John Bueoy (Linda) of Smithland, and Todd Bueoy of South Dakota; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Louis on Nov. 3, 2013.

