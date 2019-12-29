Sioux City

Elizabeth “Liz or Nana” Jensen, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Elizabeth M., the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Worrell) Bueoy, was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Smithland, Iowa. She grew up and attended school in the Smithland area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 11, 1965, Liz was united in marriage to Louis Jensen in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two daughters, Mary and Jody. The family made their home in Sioux City. Liz worked at IBP/John Morrell, Busy Bee’s Daycare, and then managed the Dairy Queen at Southern Hills Mall until retiring in 2009. Following retirement, she enjoyed babysitting her great-grandchildren.

Liz enjoyed gambling, going every year to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, and watching The Golden Girls. Above all, family was everything to her, and she had a special love for her great-grandchildren.