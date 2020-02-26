Elizabeth 'Liz' Ulerich

Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Ulerich, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by family and friends Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Liz was born on April 28, 1973, in St. Petersburg, Fla., the daughter of Anne (Dan) Kuehl and Bill (Julie) Ulerich. She graduated from West High School in 1992. Some of Liz's fondest memories were spent with her high school friends. These relationships are something she relished up until her passing.
Liz had two children, Connor Ulerich and Casey Church. They were the light of her life and her legacy will continue on through them. She was engaged to Buddy Tope. He was the love of her life and they lived together for the last nine years in Sioux Falls.
Liz was a cook at an assisted living facility, Meadows, in Sioux Falls. One of her greatest passions in life was caring for the residents and interacting with them. She often went above and beyond to make them feel special and loved.
Liz loved to play cards, cook, listen to music, watch Notre Dame football and spend time at Lake Okoboji boating and fishing with family. Liz was a storyteller and her infectious laugh could light up any room she walked into. Her larger than life personality, her compassion for others and her big heart are what made everyone feel so alive when they were around her. She will forever live on in the hearts of the lives she touched and the lives she was able to save through organ donation.
Survivors include her children, Connor Ulerich of Sioux City, and Casey Church of Sioux City; parents, Anne (Dan) Kuehl of Sioux City, and Bill (Julie) Ulerich of Columbus, Ind.; her five siblings, Scott (Lisa) Ulerich of Sioux Falls, Kerry Kuehl (Mark) of Woodward, Iowa, Craig (Andrea) Ulerich of Columbus, Danielle Kuehl of Sioux City, and Stephanie (Josh) Roberts of Franklin, Ind.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be her children, Connor Ulerich and Casey Church.
Service information
1:00PM
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104