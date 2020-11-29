Elizabeth Mary Sokolowski

In 1987, her son Paul, daughter Mary and son-in-law, Pete bought The FitzGibbon Company and there Elizabeth found an added interest in life. She loved coming to the store every day to prepare the business deposits and wait on customers. In fact, she continued to work at FitzGibbons until February 2017.

Elizabeth did not move to Holy Spirit from her home until she was over 100 years old. She soon came to love and enjoy all the residents, their family members and the entire wonderful and caring Holy Spirit staff. She was especially fortunate to share a close friendship with Alice Sea, who passed in May 2020.

Elizabeth is survived by her six children, Larry of Spanish Fort, Ala., Mary (Pete) Johnson of Sioux City, Frank (Rosanne) of Poquoson, Va., Paul of Sioux City, Ann (Jon Staudt) of Des Moines, Iowa, and David of Winona, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, Dean, Heather, Molly, Hilary, David, Paul, Mark, Tesia, Matt, Lynn, Andy, Genevieve and numerous great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank, her sister Kathryn and her daughter-in-law Virginia.

God blessed our family with the most special and caring mother. We will miss the love and joy she brought to our lives and we will always love and cherish her memory.