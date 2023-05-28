Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Elizabeth (Schulte) Knudson

Coralville, Iowa, formerly Marcus, Iowa

Elizabeth Lucille "Betty" (Schulte) Knudson, 88, of Coralville passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

A visitation and funeral Mass is planned for Saturday, July 22, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 3000 12th Ave., Coralville. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass, interment, and luncheon. Any updates to the service along with online condolences and memories of Betty can be shared with her family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, Iowa.

Betty was born in Fort Madison, Iowa, on July 22, 1934, to Albert and Mary (Lawlor) Schulte and spent her childhood there until graduating from Fort Madison High School in 1952. Betty attended Fontbonne College in St. Louis, Mo., before transferring to the University of Iowa where she earned a Bachelor's (BSN) degree from the College of Nursing in 1956. In 1953, she met her husband, Chuck Knudson at a Newman Center sponsored dance at the Iowa Memorial Union. Chuck was smitten at first sight. Betty needed some convincing, but Chuck was persistent and that was the start of a magnificent partnership. They were married on Dec. 29, 1956.

After a brief time in Davenport they settled in Marcus in 1958 where they lived as devoted members of the community for 60 years. In the early years of their marriage, Betty worked as a nurse in multiple roles including serving as a nursing instructor at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute. She passionately continued her nursing education for much of her life. She joined and worked alongside Chuck in the Knudson Brady Law Firm for 20 years until she retired in 2018. She was a great partner to Chuck, supporting him both personally and professionally. They shared so many passions and interests – family, faith, traveling, reading, and sports (especially their beloved Iowa Hawkeyes) just to mention a few.

Betty devoted herself to her family and was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported her children and grandchildren in all their activities, always their biggest fan and cheerleader, and she had the perfect voice for that role. She was a consummate organizer with family vacations and holiday gatherings and raised a close-knit family that loves spending time together. When her father died in 1977, Betty moved her mother to Marcus, and she was a devoted daughter to her until her death nearly two decades later.

Throughout her life Betty genuinely loved people and had a great way of connecting with them, making so many feel accepted, welcomed, and cared for. Betty was generous with her time and talents, a good listener, thoughtful friend, and wonderful note writer, resulting in many lifelong friendships.

Betty was dedicated to community, spending hours on various volunteer and service activities. She was a strong advocate for social justice – helping organize Meals on Wheels in Marcus, serving on the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City and on the Community Action Board of Mid-Sioux Opportunity in Remsen. Education was also a great passion of hers and she was a strong believer in public education. She served multiple terms on the Marcus School Board and was president for several of those years. She also served on the Military Academy Selection Committee appointed by Representative Berkley Bedell. She was an active member of Holy Name Parish and served in many roles. Betty shared her love of swimming and her synchronized swimming experience from Fort Madison and her University of Iowa days, by organizing swim shows for the Marcus community that were appreciated by many young swimmers.

While living in Marcus, Betty and Chuck continued to support the Iowa Hawkeyes through regular trips to Iowa City and across the Midwest. She saw the Hawks play in every Big Ten Stadium and cheered them on at many bowl games. Betty and Chuck (mostly Betty) hosted hundreds of tailgates on Triangle Place near Kinnick stadium where friends and family could always find Betty with her "Hug a Hawk" button and be treated to a tailgate spread which always included her specialty – pickle roll-ups. No doubt heaven will now have some awesome tailgates! It's not surprising that they raised six faithful Hawkeyes with all their children receiving at least one degree from Iowa. Their youngest son Matt nominated Betty for Mother of the Year, which she proudly received in 2005 on the 50-yard line of Kinnick stadium.

Betty and Chuck retired to Grand Living at Bridgewater in Coralville in 2018 and became members of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She enjoyed being closer to family and developed many new friendships with the residents, staff, and clergy; and once again she found a community she loved.

Betty's unapologetically loud laugh filled every room she entered with love, laughter and happiness. Betty will be fondly remembered as a progressive thinker, a lifelong learner, an avid and informed reader. She truly was a woman ahead of her time. In addition to her work ethic, passions and causes... she was also a "helluva a lot of fun."

She is survived by her husband Chuck; three brothers Frank (Mary Jane) Schulte, Bill (Catherine) Schulte, and Joe Schulte; six children Kathy (Ron) Parton, Susanne (Steve) Schuster, Mike (Beth) Knudson, Paula Knudson (Jane Dahlberg), Ann Knudson and Matt (Lindsay) Knudson; nine grandchildren Marcus (Renee) Parton, Eric Parton, Erica Schuster, Meghan (Brian) Romanowski, Ashley and Lauren Knudson, and Jenna, Leah and Lexi Knudson; two great-grandchildren Eliza and Louise Parton, and a third great-granddaughter on the way; in-laws, John Knudson, Mary Ann Slattery, Betty Jane (Ronn) Brackle, Dennis (Jan) Knudson, and Richard (Deb) Knudson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Carole Johnson; brothers-in-law Roy Johnson and James Slattery; and sisters-in-law Muriel Schulte and Susan Knudson.

In lieu of flowers, send cards and memorials to Chuck Knudson at 3 Russell Slade Blvd. #202, Coralville, IA 52241. Donations will be made to Betty's favorite charities, at a later date.