Sioux City
Ella A. Taylor, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at Accura Healthcare Center.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Ella was born on March 9, 1938, in Tripp, S.D., to Fred and Alma (Buechler) Heibel. She grew up in Sioux City, and married Alfred "Skip" Taylor Sr. on Aug. 3, 1966. Alfred passed away in 1994.
Ella worked as a housekeeper for the Sioux City Hilton Hotel for 38 years, retiring in 2016. She had a heart of gold and loved taking care of others. Family was the most important aspect of her life.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie (Ricky) Knutson, Ronald (Tamela) Thompson, Sharon Ibarra, Bobby Thompson, Randy Thompson, Brenda Taylor and Alfred (Stephanie) Taylor; sister, Kathy Heibel; several grandchildren; many great and great-great-grandchildren; and special friend, Wendy Thompson.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alma; husband, Skip; son, Roger Thompson; and sister, Shirley See.