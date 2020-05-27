Ella "Betty" Pridie
Sioux City, formerly Hinton, Iowa
Ella “Betty” Pridie, 93, of Sioux City, formerly of Hinton, died on May 25, 2020.
Private family visitation will be at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa. As a wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend to so many, Betty deserves a beautiful tribute so a celebration of life event will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty was born on March 31, 1927, in Plymouth County, Iowa, to Herbert and Clara Burnett. Betty went to country school close to the farm where she grew up.
Betty met Charles Pridie at a dance and it seemed to be an instant love. They were married on Jan. 6, 1948. In 1952, they moved onto the farm of Betty's parents. They had two sons, Ron and Rick, and Betty loved being their mom. Also, their nephew, Dennis Trometer, moved in with Charles and Betty when he was 13 so they became like parents to him as well. Many other extended family members always looked up to Charles and Betty as parental figures and leaders in the family. Charles and Betty's love of God and of each other carried them through many years of marriage and the ups and downs of life. They moved to Sioux City to the Sunrise Community Center in September 2018 after 66 years on the family farm. Charles passed away on Aug. 14, 2019.
Charles and Betty loved to travel and have been to most of the states and always felt blessed to be able to enjoy God's beauty. Betty loved cooking and baking and was well known throughout the county for her yummy food. Workers loved to come to help in the fields because they knew they would be fed like kings. Along with working on the farm, she also cleaned houses, painted and wall papered for people throughout the county. Betty was very active in her church being a leader in her circle, altar duty and helped with many meals that the church hosted. She also helped for many, many years making the church's famous apple pies which were sold as a fundraiser. Betty was a very loving and caring person.
Betty is survived by her son, Rick (Rose Ann) Pridie of Sioux City; daughter-in-law, Glenda Pridie of Hinton; grandchildren, Brenda (Darin) Wright, Shelley Ullrich, Tonya (Jason) Jasperson, Jason (Samantha) Pridie, Brian (Barbara) Pridie, Jeff (Krista) Pridie, Matt Pridie, Jenny Pridie, Andy (Gena) Christofferson, and Mike (Sarah) Christofferson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a special foster nephew, Dennis (Jan) Trometer and their children, Kristine (Matt) Westendorf and Vincent Trometer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Marlene) Pridie, Fran Peterson, Carol Idso, Marge Pridie, and Tim (Mary) Pridie; and many nieces, nephews, members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, friends and neighbors.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Charles Sr. and Geraldine Pridie; husband, Charles; son, Ron; great-grandson, Jacik; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin (Helen) Burnett; sisters and brothers- in-law, Grace (Howard) (Dutch) Trometer, Velma (Art) Coon, and Fern (Cyus) Beaulieu; brothers-in-law, Robert Peterson, Gerald Pridie, and Marlon Idso; and sister-in-law, Pat Bliss.
We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunrise Community Center and at Hospice of Siouxland for their loving care during these past several months.
Praise God for the life of Betty Pridie.
