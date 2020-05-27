Ella "Betty" Pridie

Private family visitation will be at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Joseph Church Cemetery, Ellendale, Iowa. As a wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend to so many, Betty deserves a beautiful tribute so a celebration of life event will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Betty met Charles Pridie at a dance and it seemed to be an instant love. They were married on Jan. 6, 1948. In 1952, they moved onto the farm of Betty's parents. They had two sons, Ron and Rick, and Betty loved being their mom. Also, their nephew, Dennis Trometer, moved in with Charles and Betty when he was 13 so they became like parents to him as well. Many other extended family members always looked up to Charles and Betty as parental figures and leaders in the family. Charles and Betty's love of God and of each other carried them through many years of marriage and the ups and downs of life. They moved to Sioux City to the Sunrise Community Center in September 2018 after 66 years on the family farm. Charles passed away on Aug. 14, 2019.