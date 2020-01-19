Sioux City
Ella Evangeline Holtzen, 18, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, from injuries sustained in an ice-related car accident.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunnybrook Community Church. Private burial will be Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will immediately follow services at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ella was born Dec. 10, 2001, the daughter of Rick and Francine (Thacker) Holtzen. Ella grew up in Sioux City, being home-schooled until attending Hinton Community School, where she was currently a senior.
Ella enjoyed writing, especially stories and essays, and won awards for her writings. She was always reading, especially history books and enjoyed her job as a bookseller at Barnes & Noble. Ella loved art and drawing and in 2016, she won the Sioux City Tolerance Week Art Award. Music was also very important to Ella, and she enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, and singing in the school choir. She was an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society.
She cherished her time with her three beloved cats, and Ella found time to “give back” by donating blood as often as possible, volunteering for Art Splash, and volunteering for Her Health Women’s Center. She attended Sunnybrook Community Church.
Ella is survived by her parents, Rick and Francine Holtzen of Sioux City; great-grandparents, Buzz and Bobbie Warren; grandparents, Bill Thacker, Bob and Sharon Nunnenkamp, Lee and Patti Godfrey, Rich and Marilyn Mindolovich; and numerous extended family.
Memories and stories may be shared at EllaandBeckmemories@gmail.com.