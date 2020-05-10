Ella Mae Heliker
Sioux City
Ella Mae Heliker, 101, of Sioux City, passed away May 8, 2020, at a local nursing home.
No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ella was born on Dec. 16, 1918, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Chris and Alvina Hansen. Her father came from Germany to Holstein, Iowa, before moving to Correctionville.
She attended school in Anthon, Iowa, and had seven brothers and sisters, Bill (Lily) Hansen, Margaret Hansen (Knittel), Emil (Phylis) Hansen, Doris Hansen (Hall), Alvie (Melba) Hansen, Ila Hansen (Jorgensen), Darold (Donna) Hansen. All have preceded her in death.
On March 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Dwight Heliker in Alliance, Neb. Together they moved to Sioux City.
Ella worked at Kresge's Store for 15 years and then at Williges Clothing Store for 38 years, retiring in 1999. It was there that she received an award for "service to Williges."
After her husband passed away in 1981, Ella moved to Ida Grove, to be with her daughter, Diane. Ella returned to Sioux City in 2007. During her many years, she was a devoted wife, mother, and shared a special love and caring for her family.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter, Diane Heliker of Sioux City; nieces, nephews; and many more family and friends.
Ella shared a close bond with her daughter; she spent her last days together with Diane through a window.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Ella's name.
