× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ella Mae Heliker

Sioux City

Ella Mae Heliker, 101, of Sioux City, passed away May 8, 2020, at a local nursing home.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ella was born on Dec. 16, 1918, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Chris and Alvina Hansen. Her father came from Germany to Holstein, Iowa, before moving to Correctionville.

She attended school in Anthon, Iowa, and had seven brothers and sisters, Bill (Lily) Hansen, Margaret Hansen (Knittel), Emil (Phylis) Hansen, Doris Hansen (Hall), Alvie (Melba) Hansen, Ila Hansen (Jorgensen), Darold (Donna) Hansen. All have preceded her in death.

On March 6, 1943, she was united in marriage to Dwight Heliker in Alliance, Neb. Together they moved to Sioux City.

Ella worked at Kresge's Store for 15 years and then at Williges Clothing Store for 38 years, retiring in 1999. It was there that she received an award for "service to Williges."