Sioux City

Ella N. Derochie, 86, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Westwood Specialty Care.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Ella was born on July 27, 1933, in Anthon, Iowa, daughter of John and Mildred (Everts) Miller. She graduated from Anthon High School. Ella married Ralph Derochie on Feb. 2, 1952, in South Sioux City.

Ella worked for MidAmerican Energy for 24 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed camping, and going to Texas for the winter. She also enjoyed taking care of her flower garden, going on walks with her dogs, and riding bicycle. She was known to be an excellent cook. Ella loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She attended all sporting events for all of her grandchildren.