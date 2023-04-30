Ellen Daniels Osborn

Sioux City

Ellen Daniels Osborn, 45, of Sioux City died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at home with her family.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., with the family present, and a prayer service shall immediately follow at 7 p.m. Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the church followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery, then followed by a catered luncheon back at the church. The funeral service will also be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. Online condolences may be submitted at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ellen was born on June 8, 1977, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Mary (Spornitz) Daniels. She grew up in Hinton, Iowa, and graduated from Hinton High School in 1995, where she was active in band, choir, and various musical productions. She graduated from Briar Cliff College in 2001. While there, Ellen studied vocal music, piano, organ, and opera production. Upon graduation from college, Ellen attended the University of Iowa College of Law where she was an associate editor of Iowa Law Review. While in law school, Ellen met and fell in love with her husband, Anthony Osborn. Ellen graduated from law school in 2002 and took a job with a Des Moines law firm.

Ellen and her husband, Anthony, were married in 2005. They resided in California for several years, where they both practiced law before returning to Iowa in 2007.

Ellen was an active member of Faith United Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered in several church activities and was, until recently, employed as the Director of Music. Ellen was an avid lover of music, an accomplished soloist, and enjoyed singing in choirs, at church, and at other events. She was also a talented pianist along with several other instruments. Besides spending time with her family, music was Ellen's favorite pastime and true passion. A few years ago, Ellen obtained a Master's Degree in Vocal Performance from the University of South Dakota. She worked at both the University of South Dakota and Dordt College teaching and giving voice lessons to students.

Ellen faced challenges head on and lived a full life while being treated for metastatic inflammatory breast cancer for nearly eight years. From helping her son with algebra, being a den leader in Cub Scouts, organizing soccer and volleyball teams for her daughter, singing and attending musical events, to leading the church choir, she remained active and positive. She was loved and admired for her optimism and her caring, sweet nature. Her character and talent touched many lives, and she will never be forgotten.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Anthony Osborn of Sioux City; children, Ryan and Lauren of Sioux City; parents, John and Mary Daniels of Hinton; sister, Leanna Whipple (Clayton) of Newton, Iowa; brother, Ben (Tessa) Daniels of Irvine, Calif.; nephews, Coen and Colin Whipple and Wallace "Wally" Daniels; grandmother, June Spornitz of Sioux City; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorials may be sent to Director of Music - Faith United Presbyterian Church, Sioux City; or to The Inflammatory Breast Cancer Research Foundation.