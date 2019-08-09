Gilbert, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Elliott W. Wooldridge, 98, of Gilbert, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully holding his wife Nancy’s hand on July 27, 2019.
A celebration of a life well lived will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Shrine Auditorium, 552 N. 40th St., in Phoenix, Ariz. A celebration of a life well lived will be early September at the Sioux Country Club (date and time to be announced).
Elliott was born on Dec. 15, 1920, to Watt and Isabel Wooldridge, in Sioux City. He had an active childhood, including many wonderful summers at Lake Okoboji. His senior year at Central High School, he was voted homecoming king. He then attended the University of Arizona, where he was voted the first (and only) freshman homecoming king in 1939. His popularity was the result of his overwhelming and infectious positive attitude, welcoming smile and a gift for gab. As they say, Elliott never met a stranger.
When World War II broke out, he proudly went to serve his country as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. He flew A-20’s (low level bombers) on several missions in the South Pacific during combat and always loved sharing his experiences in the corps. He became a member of the Iowa Air National Guard and finally retired in 1980 as a lieutenant colonel. His love of country and pride in our military and flag never waned.
Returning to the states in 1946, he continued his college education at UCLA and graduated with a degree in business (and a life long love for California). He returned to Sioux City and joined his father's business, Wooldridge Insurance, where he continued for many years as a successful business owner.
He was very active in his community as a member of the Masons (70 years) and Shriner's (60 years), including being a member of the Abu Bekr Shrine White Horse Mounted Patrol. He was also very active with Mr. Goodfellow Charities and its Little Yellow Dog Auction.
Life was not all work and no play; Elliott indulged his life-long passion for golf into his 90s, whether he be home or traveling the country. His short game was his strength, and at his peak he was a four handicap. He had the pleasure of playing golf with his friend, Bob Hope, several times when visiting Bob and Delores's homes in California. He met Bob in August 1952 when he was asked to escort him on his tour through Siouxland for a polio fund-raiser. That trip to Sioux City began a life-long friendship between Elliott and Hope.
He was still asked to join many golf foursomes well into his 80s. Everyone that had ever played golf with Elliott knew his putting skills could bring them home in the money.
Later in life, when summers were spent at their cottage on Lake Okoboji, he had the pleasure of being part of the "Swingers," a group of guys that still enjoyed golf, cards and socializing. He was proud to call them his friends.
Golf wasn't his only passion. He loved music and dancing, especially Big Band music. Elliott was blessed with a nice voice and enjoyed singing with or without a microphone. He broke into song daily, often with his wife, Nancy.
Elliott is survived by his wife, Nancy; their children, Cindy Peters (husband, Randy), Pat and Terry Hartnett, all of Phoenix; his sons, Jeff Wooldridge and Steve Wooldridge of Sioux City; his grandchildren, Tiffany Hardiman (husband Jerry) of Phoenix, Jeffrey (LJ) Wooldridge of Sioux City; stepgrandson, Adam Peters and his children, Savannah and Luke of Sergeant Bluff; sister-in-law, Susan Hanson; and brother-in-law, Steve Hoberg (wife Marilyn). He was also blessed with the love of his two great-grandchildren, Lexi Gem (17) and Jade Elliott (8) Hardiman of Phoenix, who kept him young at heart.
The family prefers memorials be directed to the Shrine'rs Hospitals for Children.
Elliott, dubbed Golden Boy by a friend, will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He instilled a joy for life and all that it has to offer in all of us. No one loved life, family and friends like Elliott did. That will be his legacy. To laugh is to live. There is no doubt that there were a plethora of great souls waiting to meet him at those Pearly Gates.