Sioux City
Elma A. Mandicino, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Monsignor R. Mark Duchaine officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com
Elma was born on Nov. 25, 1923, in Sioux City, to Harry and Alice (Parsley) Hindman. Being raised in Sioux City, she received her education in the school system, graduating from Central High School.
She married James Mandicino Sr. on Sept. 6, 1941 in South Sioux City. Elma was a devoted mother, and loving homemaker. Her family was most important to her, and she and Jim enjoyed having the grandkids stay at their home on Brown's Lake, playing cards, boating, baking, and cooking Sunday and holiday dinners for all who could come.
Elma was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, Iowa for more than 50 years, and volunteered for multiple church functions. She was active in the local PTA.
Elma is survived by a son, James Mandicino Jr. and his wife, Diane of Sioux City, and their children, James Allen Mandicino, Jeff Mandicino and his wife, Sherri, Annette Bosse and her husband, Dale, Shellie Martin and her husband, Ben; daughter, Vicki Bornholtz and her husband, Von of Sioux City, and their children, Justin Bornholtz and his wife, Jessica, and Jill Bornholtz; daughter, Gina Smith and her husband, Steve of Le Mars, Iowa, and their children, Jennifer Jorgensen, Taylor Smith and his wife, Riley, and Shannon Smith; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and special thanks to Teresa, Barb, Peggy, and Delores, who were very close to their Aunt Elma.
Elma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in June 2011; eight brothers, Bert, Orlie and Orville (twins), Marvin, Robert, Everett, Jack, and Leland; two sisters, Fern and Ruth; son-in-law, Lance Jorgensen; and great-grandson, Dommick James Mandicino.
Pallbears will be her grandchildren, Jim, Jeff, Annette, Shellie, Justin, Jill, Jennifer, Taylor, and Shannon. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, Tiffany, Haley, Cody, Kelsie, Zach, Kylie, Dillon, Kaden, Jeremy, Brody, Scott, Jackson, Jacob, Natalie, Jacey, and Trace, along with great-great-granddaughter, Jasmine.
A special thank you to Mercy and Mercy's Home Health Care, Dr. Bryce Robison, and Dr. Paul Johnson for taking such good care of Elma.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to be directed to the family.