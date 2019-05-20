Newcastle, Neb.
95, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Graveside service: May 25 at 2 p.m., Silver Ridge Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb., followed by a gathering at Newcastle Legion Hall. Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca, Neb.
Newcastle, Neb.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
95, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Graveside service: May 25 at 2 p.m., Silver Ridge Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb., followed by a gathering at Newcastle Legion Hall. Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca, Neb.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.