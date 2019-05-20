{{featured_button_text}}

Newcastle, Neb.

95, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Graveside service: May 25 at 2 p.m., Silver Ridge Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb., followed by a gathering at Newcastle Legion Hall. Mohr Funeral Home, Ponca, Neb. 

the life of: Elman J. Keller
