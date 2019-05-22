Newcastle, Neb.
Elman J. Keller, 95, of Newcastle, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at a hospital in Vermillion, S.D.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Silver Ridge Cemetery, rural Ponca, Neb., followed by a gathering at the Newcastle Legion Hall. The family requests those attending dress casually. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca.
Elman was born on Feb. 15, 1924, in Newcastle, the son of John and Florence (Reid) Keller. He graduated from Newcastle High School in 1941. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, serving in Guadalcanal for the invasion. After the war, he started farming in 1951 on the family farm. He also worked driving truck for Swifts and Caudahy packing plants. He worked as a meat inspector with the USDA from 1967 until his retirement in 1986.
Elman married Evelyn Wilbur on Dec. 21, 1949 in Sioux City. They were blessed with two daughters. After retiring, they did extensive traveling in all 50 states and much of Canada and Mexico.
He was a life member of the 2nd Marine Division, V.F.W., Newcastle American Legion, and N.R.A. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved to tell a good story and hear a good story.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Keller of Newcastle; daughters, Sherry (Marlin) Bender of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and Janet ((Scott) Freeman of Des Moines; grandchildren, Jess (Katie) Bender, Kate (Mike) Torevell, Travis (Kate) Wilson, and Bryan Wilson; and five great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Keller; brothers, Joe and Orven Keller; and sister, Ruby Russell.