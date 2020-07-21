Elmer F. Maass
Remsen, Iowa
Elmer Frank Maass, 96, of Remsen, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with the Rev. Garret Kasper officiating. Burial will be in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Viewing will resume one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. If you are unable to attend you may send condolences and watch the funeral online at www.fischfh.com.
Elmer was born on Sept. 8, 1923, on the family farm near Remsen, the son of Frank Arnold Maass and Marie Catherine (Erichsen). Elmer was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Christ Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. He attended Remsen Country School 2 in rural Plymouth County.
He was united in marriage to Alma Garrels on Dec. 17, 1946, at Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage prior to Alma's passing in April 2018.
His love for the farming life was evident in his care for the land and his livestock. He also enjoyed bowling on several teams through the years, fishing, playing pinochle with his friends, watching and listening to all the Hawkeye games, and attending his grandson's baseball games and track meets. Dad was a very kind and humble man who always saw the best in each person. He instilled a work ethic in his children and grandchildren and to always do their best.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Pamela (Dr. Thomas) Jeneary, of Le Mars; two sons, Brian (Janell) Maass of Iowa City, Iowa, and Dean Maass of Le Mars; daughter-in-law, Miyoko Maass of Saitama, Japan; six grandchildren, Dr. Greg (Anne) Jeneary, Phillip (Lindee) Jeneary, Julia (Julio Mina) Maass, Monica Maass, Kristi and Alex Maass; five great-grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Jeneary, Raegan and Carson Jeneary and Masaki Mina Maass; sisters-in-law, Judith Maass of Paullina, Iowa, and Judy Maass of Urbandale, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Alma in 2018; parents, Frank and Marie Maass; son, Jerry Maass; grandsons, Steven and Michael Jeneary; sisters, Dorothy (Glen) Robinson, Helen (George) Bottjen and Ruth (Burton) Anderson; brothers, Wayne Maass and Roy Maass; and sisters-in-law, Edna (Herman) Bucholz, Elvira (Alfred) Wilken, and Faye Maass.
Memorials in Elmer's name may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen, Iowa SIDS Foundation, and Hospice of Siouxland.
