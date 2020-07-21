× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elmer F. Maass

Remsen, Iowa

Elmer Frank Maass, 96, of Remsen, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church LCMS in Remsen, with the Rev. Garret Kasper officiating. Burial will be in Remsen Community Cemetery. Visitation with family, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Viewing will resume one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. If you are unable to attend you may send condolences and watch the funeral online at www.fischfh.com.

Elmer was born on Sept. 8, 1923, on the family farm near Remsen, the son of Frank Arnold Maass and Marie Catherine (Erichsen). Elmer was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Christ Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. He attended Remsen Country School 2 in rural Plymouth County.

He was united in marriage to Alma Garrels on Dec. 17, 1946, at Christ Lutheran Church in Remsen. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage prior to Alma's passing in April 2018.