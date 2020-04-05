Elois 'Lo' Borschuk

In addition to a commitment to her faith, Lo contributed to the organizations with which she came in contact. She served as president of Hunt School PTA, was a Cub Scout den mother for several years, was a member of St. Luke's Medical Center Auxiliary Board, served as a hospital volunteer for more than 15 years, and managed and coached Little League baseball teams for several years. As the only woman manageroach in 1958, her Little League team won the City Championship that year. She wrapped up that season by managing the North All Star team to victory over the West All Stars at Soos Park, one of many examples of her pioneer efforts in the world of sports, most meaningfully her promotion of fundamentals, good sportsmanship, playing by the rules, and fairness.