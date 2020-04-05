Elois 'Lo' Borschuk
Sioux City
Lo Borschuk, a lifelong Sioux City resident, died Monday, March 30, 2020, from natural causes.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Always prepared, much of the information for this profile was outlined by Lo several years ago. Born in Sioux City on Oct. 10, 1922, to Scott Archie and Theresa (Schenkel) Ewing, Lo graduated from Central High School in 1940. Her life was filled with sports, friendships, good deeds, kind words, an active Christian faith, an indomitable "can do" spirit, and a proud and loving family enriched by her encouragement and positive attitude.
Lo's first husband, Charles Sidney Biggerstaff, died in Italy in World War II while serving in the United States Army. They had one son, Kenneth Sidney, born in 1941. Lo also contributed to the war effort as an employee of Wincharger Corporation from 1942 to 1946.
She married Michael Borschuk Jr. on July 13, 1945, a union which lasted more than 64 years until Mike's death in February 2010. Mike and Lo had two sons, Mike and Rick. The family of five was devoted to sports, church, work, and community.
Lo was an active member of First Baptist Church for 64 years until that church closed in 1995, serving on the Board of Trustees and Women's Council, and as clerk, treasurer and moderator.
In 1995, she joined and served in similar positions at Wesley United Methodist Church. Her active church membership life spanned almost 80 years and was for Lo a meaningful source of friendships, inner strength and guidance, and comfort during life's difficult times.
In addition to a commitment to her faith, Lo contributed to the organizations with which she came in contact. She served as president of Hunt School PTA, was a Cub Scout den mother for several years, was a member of St. Luke's Medical Center Auxiliary Board, served as a hospital volunteer for more than 15 years, and managed and coached Little League baseball teams for several years. As the only woman manageroach in 1958, her Little League team won the City Championship that year. She wrapped up that season by managing the North All Star team to victory over the West All Stars at Soos Park, one of many examples of her pioneer efforts in the world of sports, most meaningfully her promotion of fundamentals, good sportsmanship, playing by the rules, and fairness.
Lo's greatest love and longest record of achievement in sports was evident in her contributions to bowling.
She enjoyed participating in leagues and local and national tournaments for nearly 50 years with lifelong friends. Numerous titles for scoring in individual, doubles, and team events were earned locally, regionally and nationally.
Lo also contributed her administrative skills as secretary-treasurer of the Iowa Women's Bowling Association for 15 years, president of the Iowa State Junior Bowling Association for four years, and as board member of the Women's International Bowling Congress for 24 years, retiring in 1991 as 3rd vice president.
Lo was inducted into the Women's International Bowling Congress Hall of Fame (St. Louis) in 1988 for meritorious service, was elected a Member Emeriti in 1991, was the first woman inducted into the Greater Siouxland Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2005, and was designated a life member by local, state and national associations.
But Lo's real love affair with bowling was in teaching and promoting the game to young people and bringing the joy of bowling to those who never imagined they would bowl.
She founded the junior bowling program in Sioux City, organized the Sioux City Junior Bowling Association, and served as its secretary-treasurer for 18 years.
She conducted bowling schools throughout the tri-state area where thousands of youngsters learned to bowl, conducted junior leagues in Sioux City for many years, and took many teams to district and state tournaments.
Lo organized and coached the first league for physically and mentally handicapped youngsters in Sioux City, bringing to the lives of thousands of handicapped young people the opportunity for a lifetime of participation, enjoyment, and enrichment.
Lo's volunteer commitment was rewarded in many ways. From the National Women Bowling Writers, she received the Helen Duval award for Outstanding Service to Junior Bowling, and the Jo Ettien Lieber Award for Distinguished Service to American Tenpins, in 1973 and 1987, respectively. The Sioux City Junior and Men's Bowling Associations and the Iowa State Young American Bowling Alliance honored her for her service, and the Sioux City Women's Bowling Association established a college scholarship in her name.
Lo was gracious in accepting these formal awards and recognition. But the real payoff for her were the words of thanks, smiles of accomplishment and, in some cases, the tears of joy, from her young students as they picked up a spare, rolled a strike, achieved more than they thought possible, and spent time with friends while learning the sport of bowling and sportsmanship, skills that would stay with them for a lifetime.
As her participation in sports and other activities waned, Lo turned to more cerebral pursuits. She resumed her assault on the Sioux City Library and became a voracious reader, and continued her volunteer work at St. Luke's. She completed several crossword puzzles every day, and beat almost all challengers at Scrabble and other word games.
Throughout her adult life, Lo's primary focus was her family. She and her husband, Mike, raised and remained actively involved in the lives of their three sons and their families, numbering seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Lo wore many titles and played many roles during her life, but the ones she treasured most were "Mother" and "Grandmother." She was, and will continue to be, treasured by those whose lives she touched and helped shape.
Lo is survived by her sons and their wives, Ken and Jackie Biggerstaff of Sioux City, Mike and Jan Borschuk of Dakota Dunes, and Rick and Linda Borschuk of Exeter, Rhode Island; grandchildren, Brian Biggerstaff of Omaha, Barbara Young of Sioux City, Jeff (Jamie) Borschuk of Olathe, Kan., Jaime Borschuk of San Francisco, Zachary, Adrienne and Samuel Borschuk; great-grandchildren, Rachael and Jason Biggerstaff of Sioux Falls, Danica and Trey Young of Sioux City, and Ryder Borschuk of Olathe; brother-in-law, Phillip Borschuk of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
