Eloise Rae Noble, 76, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home.
Per her request, the body has been cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Eloise was born on Aug. 18, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Ray and Virginia (Homuth) Meschke. She grew up around Chicago and graduated from Wheaton Community High School in Wheaton, Ill. In high school, Eloise met and later married Craig McCloud. To this union a daughter, Megan, was born. The couple later divorced.
While living and working in England in 1971, Eloise met David Noble and they maintained their extended friendship throughout the years, reconnecting later in life. The two soulmates eventually married on Nov. 23, 1983, in Sioux City. Eloise worked as a dental assistant for many years before retiring.
She was a voracious reader, avid gardener, and lifelong democrat.
Survivors include her beloved husband, David Noble of Sioux City; daughter, Megan McCloud of Savannah, Ga.; sister, Lori Granger and her partner, Philip Wizenick of Chicago; nephew, Alec Granger of Chicago; cousin, Candace Corley of Conifer, Colo.; and a longtime heartfelt friend, who was like a second daughter, Stephanie Miller of Iowa City, Iowa.
Eloise was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Curtis Meschke.
The family would like to give their sincerest gratitude to the doctors and staff of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and to Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care of Eloise during this difficult time.
Memorials may be given to hospice in Eloise's memory.