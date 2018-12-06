Le Mars, Iowa
Elrane Kay McMillan, 68, of Le Mars, passed Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Plymouth Manor Care Center in Le Mars.
Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. A celebration of life for Elrane will be held in Audubon, Iowa at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Elrane Kay Peterson was born on Feb. 20, 1950, in Audubon, to Leroy and Mary Ann (Bald) Peterson. She married Mark McMillan on March 16, 1968 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Elrane worked at Westmar College on the switchboard, Floyd Valley Hospital as a nurse's aide and in respiratory and physical therapy before owning and operating four locations of Curves for Women before retiring in 2011.
Her favorite roles by far though were as mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and many pets over the years. She enjoyed spending time with family, vacations in Colorado, and trips to Lake Okoboji.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Mark McMillan of Le Mars; two sons, Brad McMillan of Des Moines, and Scott McMillan of Englewood, Colo.; granddaughter, Tatiana McMillan; and two sisters, Sheryl (Rod) Benton, and Julie (Randy) Wegner, both of Audubon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Susan Lebeck.