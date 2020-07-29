× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elroy M. Hefner

Coleridge, Neb.

Elroy M. Hefner, 96, of Coleridge, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military honors by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114 and the Legion Riders. Visitation will be today at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Social distancing and face masks are required for visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranColeridge.

Elroy Morris was born on Dec. 12, 1923, in Coleridge to George Paul and Alvina Marie (Bartling) Hefner. He grew up in Coleridge and was a graduate of Coleridge High School in 1941. Elroy entered the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served until 1946 during WWII. He was in the Amphibious Forces serving 19 months in the South Pacific. He started Hefner Oil and Feed Store in 1947 with his brother Gerhart. Elroy was a partner in Hefner Oil until his death.