Elton Emil Miller

A luncheon honoring Elton, the United States Marines, and all those who have served and are proudly serving in the United States military will be held at the American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Club in Wakefield. Alan and Diane Johnson, owners of Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, will be catering the event, with Mary Baker providing the cupcakes and ice cream. American Legion Anton Bokemper Post 81 Auxiliary members will be supplying beverages for those attending the luncheon. After the luncheon, all are invited to celebrate Elton's life at Sidelines where additional food and beverages will be provided. The Miller family looks forward to welcoming all those taking the time to honor and remember the life of Elton Miller. Semper fi!