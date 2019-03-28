Sioux City
Elva May Sulzbach, 93, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brother Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Charles Horkey will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Elva was born on March 23, 1926, in Springfield, S.D., the daughter of Patrick and Gertrude (West) McGoldrick.
On Dec. 13, 1947, Elva married Robert "Bob" Sulzbach in Sioux Falls, S.D. He passed away in 2001. Elva worked for a few years at the Lincoln (Neb.) State Hospital in the 1940s.
She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Miners Bend and their winter home in Naples, Fla. Elva also enjoyed painting, ceramics, interior decorating, her dogs and cats, stock car racing and pheasant hunting in her Cadillac.
Survivors include her and Bob's daughters, Lyla May Nash (Raymond) formerly of Sioux City and now residents of Florida, and Barbara Ann Sulzbach of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Laura Lynn Barrett (Cliff), Robert Todd Burns (Heidi), and Terrah Lynn Olsen (Kirk Johnson); six great-grandchildren, Shantel Williams, Jazmin Valenzuela, Presley Burns, Ella Burns, Jaden Davenport and KJ Johnson.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters; and a grandson, Ty Patrick Olsen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.