South Sioux City
Elvis "Neill" Barnes, 83, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family, after a long illness.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr Funeral Service of South Sioux City.
In 1936, Elvis Neill Barnes was born to Elvis Lloyd and Edna Mae Barnes. Neill graduated from South Sioux High School in 1954. He lived in South Sioux City his whole life except for six months in Sioux City. He went to work for Savage's Grocery Store while in high school. In 1955, he began work at Swift Independent Packing until they closed 1986. Neill then worked at Everett’s Furniture Store for 15 years.
In 1955, Neill married Joyce "Jean" Guy and they had three children, Vicky Lynn, Tony Neill and Randy Joe; and also two grandsons, Skylar Joseph and Corby Elvis Barnes.
He was a member St. Paul United Methodist Church and Swift Local Union P 71.
Neill enjoyed family time together, fishing, hunting, and playing cards (pitch, 500, cribbage, and 31), and listening to country music, especially Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton. He also liked working in his garden growing fine tomatoes and fruit trees.
Neill's favorite time of the year was Christmas, and he was known for his extravagant Christmas light displays. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with family and making everyone happy.
He is preceded in death by his parents.