Correctionville, Iowa
Emil H. Sachau, 98, of Correctionville, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at Correctionville Specialty Care.
Services will be 1 p.m. today at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until service time today at the funeral home.
Emil was born on April 14, 1920, in Danbury, Iowa, the son of Hans and Ruby (Richards) Sachau. He attended school in Sioux City. After graduating from Central High School, Emil joined the U.S. Army.
He married Neva Jean Perry. Over the years, Emil owned a fuel delivery company and later worked for the city of Sioux City for more than 25 years. Neva died in November 1995.
Emil is survived by Mike (Marianne) Talkington of Sioux City, Deb (Dave) Lyon of Hudson, S.D., Jim (Betty) Sachau of California, Steve (Stacy) Sachau of Sioux City, and Amy Benjamin of Lawton, Iowa; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Micky Sachau.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; a daughter, Claudia; three brothers; and one sister.
A special thank you to Correctionville Nursing Home and Hospice of Siouxland.