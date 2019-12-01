Formerly Sioux City
Emily Dawn Julius, 39, formerly Sioux City, died peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 26, 2019, at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif., after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Emily was born on Nov. 4, 1980, in Sioux City, to Peggy (Julius) Slotsky and William Julius. She grew up in Sioux City, and graduated from West High School in May 1999. She graduated from Iowa State University in May 2003.
She moved to San Francisco after college and worked as a documentary producer, first as a production assistant, then as an associate producer on various documentaries; and ultimately, as a production manager of the Peabody and Emmy award-nominated documentary, "Survivors," about the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone.
She married Laurent Charriere on Aug. 15, 2008, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.
She will be greatly missed by many friends and family members. Everyone loved Emily’s great personality, intelligence, and witty sense of humor. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her passion for living life to the fullest, enjoying music, movies, cooking, traveling, exploring new cultures and cuisines, inspired all around her.
She is survived by her husband; two children; her mother and stepfather, Peggy and Jeff Slotsky of Overland Park, Kan.; her father and stepmother, Bill Julius and Sheila Sawatzky of Sioux City; two sisters, Sarah Julius of Omaha, and Jacey Johnson of Sioux City; two brothers, Paul Julius of Dakota Dunes, and Greg Slotsky of Grenada, Miss.; six nephews; and a niece.
The family thanks the amazing and caring staff at Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto, Calif.