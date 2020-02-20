Sutherland, Iowa
Emily L. Otte, 89, of Sutherland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Denton, Texas.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar, Iowa, with the Rev. Kim Wermersen officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar.
Emily Lorraine (Hasenwinkle) Otte was born March 30, 1930, to Fred and Emma Hasenwinkle, in Cherokee, Iowa. She was the youngest of five children. She attended country schools and graduated from Cherokee High School.
You have free articles remaining.
On Oct. 9, 1955, she married Elmer A. Otte. They had a loving marriage until his death on Oct. 24, 2008. They resided in Calumet, Iowa for several years before moving to Primghar, where she spent the majority of her life.
She was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Primghar and worked at First National Bank. She spent a lot of time volunteering for her church, the American Legion and other organizations. Emily walked daily with her Lord and brought that peace to all that she met and into all that she did.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Laurie and Mark Tjosvold, Dalene and Russ Walker, and Doug and Leeann Otte; 21 grandchildren, Bobby and Christy, Branden and Kara, Eric and Kate, Liz, Justin, John and Tiffany, Nathan, Karen and Evan, Mike, Kellen and Sadie, Melissa and Will, Dalton, Alicia and Makhi; 15 great-grandchildren, Robert, Chase, Makayla, Gavin, Maddison, Ethan, Collin, Cole, John, Luther, Raelynn, Mila, Logan, Ash and baby Smith; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ed and Connie; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends, all of whom she cherished.
The legacy she leaves for her family and friends is the strong faith she has consistently displayed in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.