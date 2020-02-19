Emily Otte
View Comments

Emily Otte

{{featured_button_text}}

Sutherland, Iowa

89, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Service: Feb. 22, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Primghar, Iowa. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home, Primghar.

To send flowers to the family of Emily Otte, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Grace Lutheran Church
380 N. Rerick Ave.
Primghar, IA 51245
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
Grace Lutheran Church
380 N. Rerick Ave.
Primghar, IA 51245
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News