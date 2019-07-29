{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon, Iowa

91, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Service: Aug. 1 at 11 a.m., Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: July 31 from 2 to 7:30 p.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Emma Jean Wynia
