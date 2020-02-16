Sioux City

Emma Louise Hewitt, 73, of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020, following a short battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Daniel Rupp will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery at Omaha. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Emma was born April 3, 1946, in Omaha; she was the daughter of Edwin and Kathleen (O'Connell) Hewitt. Emma grew up in Omaha and graduated from Duchesne Academy of Sacred Heart High School in Omaha. She went on to graduate from Creighton University with a bachelor's degree. Finally, she received a master’s degree in marketing from Rutgers University.

Emma worked in marketing for BBDO Worldwide in New York, prior to coming back to Omaha and working for Omaha National Bank. She came to Sioux City in 1977 and worked for First National Bank, before going back to Omaha again in 1978 and working for AT&T. In 2001, Emma returned to Sioux City and became the marketing director at WIT, retiring in 2017.

Emma loved to read and help all other living things, including people, plants, and animals.