Emmett J. Sitzmann, 91, of Kingsley, passed Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars, Iowa, with the Rev. Matthew Solyntjes officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the church by American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Family burial will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Neptune Catholic Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church.

Emmett John Sitzmann was born on Oct. 5, 1928, to Frank and Christina (Ruhland) Sitzmann, in Kingsley. Emmett grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Union High School in 1946. Following graduation, Emmett attended Loras College before returning to farm in the Kingsley area until his enlistment in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his basic training, he was stationed in Tokyo where he worked in the medical hospital and was an assistant to the chaplin until his honorable discharge. Emmett was proud to be able to serve his country.