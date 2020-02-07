Kingsley, Iowa
Emmett J. Sitzmann, 91, of Kingsley, passed Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at All Saints Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars, Iowa, with the Rev. Matthew Solyntjes officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the church by American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars. Family burial will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Neptune Catholic Cemetery, rural Hinton, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be sent to www.rohdefh.com.
Emmett John Sitzmann was born on Oct. 5, 1928, to Frank and Christina (Ruhland) Sitzmann, in Kingsley. Emmett grew up in the Kingsley area, graduating from Union High School in 1946. Following graduation, Emmett attended Loras College before returning to farm in the Kingsley area until his enlistment in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his basic training, he was stationed in Tokyo where he worked in the medical hospital and was an assistant to the chaplin until his honorable discharge. Emmett was proud to be able to serve his country.
Emmett and Lucy Clarey were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1957. Emmett and Lucy raised their 12 children living and working on the family farm.
You have free articles remaining.
Emmett was a member of St. Joseph Neptune Catholic Church in rural Hinton until it was closed in 2008. He then became a member of All Saints Parish in Le Mars. He was also a member of the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars, Knights of Columbus and Carpenter's Union.
Emmett's foundation was rooted in his faith in God, he was a good man, husband and father who never judged or spoke poorly of anyone. He enjoyed visiting and being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, woodworking, gardening and spending time with his boys fishing and playing golf. He could often be heard whistling or singing his favorite song while he went about his business.
Those left to cherish Emmett's memory are his wife, Lucy; son, Tom (Tammy) Sitzmann of Hinton; daughters, Chris (Kendal) Sitzmann-Paget of Lincoln, Neb., Rae (Jeff) Seizys of Michigan City, Ind., and Judy (Keith) Miller of Sioux City; sons, Andy (Yvette) Sitzmann of Sioux City, Tony Sitzmann of Le Mars, Vincent (Bernadette) Sitzmann of Prairie City, Iowa, Jeff (Missy) Sitzmann of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Zach (Anna) Sitzmann of Merrill, Iowa, and Jacob (Katie) Sitzmann of Juneau, Alaska; 36 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and more than 400 nieces and nephews. Emmett is also survived by a sister, Fern Boever of Sarasota, Fla.
Preceding Emmet in death were his parents; his daughter, Nancy; his son, Joshua; and siblings, Roman, Cecil (Doris), Virgil (Rosie), Ralph (Eldie), Vincent, Alta Marie (Merle) Baxter, Erma (Cy) Droessler, Madona (Vic) Albino, Florence (Cletus) Kemp, Edna (Franck) Krogman and Christine.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gehlen Catholic School, The Gospel Mission or Catholic Charities.