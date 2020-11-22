Dr. Eric C. Grimm

Jefferson, S.D.

Dr. Eric C. Grimm, 69, of Jefferson, S.D., loving husband, father, and world-renowned scientist, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

A memorial service will take place after the pandemic has passed and it is safe to gather again. In the meantime, raise a glass of IPA.

Eric was born on Aug. 20, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He grew up in Rapid City, S.D., exploring the geology and plant life of the Black Hills. He was fascinated with science, and was an insatiable reader. He became an Eagle Scout and loved earning merit badges. Eric received his Ph. D. in Ecology from the University of Minnesota in 1981.

On June 21, 1980, he married Jane Anne Allard. They had one daughter, Maria. In 1988, he moved to Springfield, Ill., and began his career at the Illinois State Museum as the Curator of Botany, rising to become the Director of Sciences in 2013. He helped lead the Landscape History Program, which contributed to the understanding of long-term changes in climate, landforms, ecosystems, and human-environment interactions and was the basis for the Museum's natural history hall.