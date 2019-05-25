Sioux City
Erma J. Zimmerman, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at a local nursing facility.
A celebration of life hymn fest will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Ryan Dowel Baum officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online Condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Erma was born on Feb. 3, 1931, in Sioux City, to Richard and Eilene (Bartels) Downs. She graduated from Central High School with the class of 1949.
Erma married Gary J. Zimmerman on May 12, 1951. She worked at the Sioux City Stockyards in the early 1950s, and through the 1950s, Erma was a switchboard operator for Northwestern Bell. She was a waitress for the majority of her working career, enjoying working at the Sioux City Country Club in the 1970s.
Erma was an active member of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, sang in the choir, was a member of the Red Hat Society, and was a founding member of the Sioux City Alzheimer's Chapter. She enjoyed music, singing, and traveling, especially to Colorado, Scotland, and Ireland.
Erma is survived by her sons, Tom (Nancy) Zimmerman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jamie Zimmerman of Des Moines, and Kirk Zimmerman of Sioux City; grandchildren, Stuart and Melanie Zimmerman, and Brandie Lien; and four great-grandchildren.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Gary in 1997.
Memorials may be offered in Erma's name to the Sioux City Alzheimer's Chapter, or to Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ.