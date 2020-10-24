Erma Kathryn Bush

Erma and Lee moved to the Bush family farm in February 1951, where they raised their family, and she resided for over 66 years. Erma joined Visitation Maryhill Catholic Church upon her marriage, and she was an active member of the church. Erma sang in the choir, taught catechism, and oversaw the Maryhill Picnic one year. She also served on the guild, on the finance committee, as a Eucharistic minister, and as leader of the Renew group.

After the Maryhill church blew down in 2006, Erma joined Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee where she was a member of the guild and Catholic Daughters.

Erma loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed seeing the growth and sharing in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Erma was a very good cook and baker. She made wholesome meals, including wonderful breads, rolls, and desserts. She always had the freezer stocked with homemade cookies and bars just in case company stopped by to visit.

After taking community classes in ceramics and cake decorating, she made adorable figurines as gifts and beautifully decorated cakes for special events. Erma also enjoyed gardening, crocheting, traveling, and card club.