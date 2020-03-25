Erna Lorig
Eugene, Ore., formerly Sioux City
Erna (Pakulla) Lorig, 96, of Eugene, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Eugene.
Private graveside services will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Erna was born on Sept. 28, 1923, in Stendal, Germany, the daughter of Alfred and Rosalie Pakulla.
Erna was a Holocaust survivor, leaving her homeland alone without her parents at the age of 17, arriving in the United States in 1941. At 14 years of age, she endured forced labor at a German war-materiel concern. After working in Berlin as a maid she attained passage on the second-to-last free-passage ship from Europe.
She settled in Sioux City and married Carl Lorig (deceased), a Holocaust survivor from Trier, Germany, on June 14, 1942. While she was not able to complete her education in Germany due to the war, she self-educated in the United States. She was a dedicated homemaker and one of the best cooks and bakers. Her bakery items were so in demand that she eventually baked and sold items on request for others in the community. She was accepted as a nursery school teacher in the Sioux City Jewish Community and worked in that capacity for a number of years while maintaining a home. She helped bring children to the JCC nursery school by establishing her own taxi service. She frequently attended Minyan at the Synagogue so that they could continue when attendance was sparse.
She knitted with great ability and energy and eventually used skeins of yarn donated to her by others, donating those items to newborns and others in need in the community. She continued that activity into her retirement when she moved to Eugene, where she lived for the last 20 years. She was an inveterate solver of word puzzles to her last days. She lived her mantra frequently saying, “we have to deal with what we are dealt.”
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Lorig; son, Dr. Ronald Lorig (Ilene); and grandson, Jeffrey Lorig. Another grandson, Jonathan Lorig, predeceased her.
