Erna Lorig

Erna was a Holocaust survivor, leaving her homeland alone without her parents at the age of 17, arriving in the United States in 1941. At 14 years of age, she endured forced labor at a German war-materiel concern. After working in Berlin as a maid she attained passage on the second-to-last free-passage ship from Europe.

She settled in Sioux City and married Carl Lorig (deceased), a Holocaust survivor from Trier, Germany, on June 14, 1942. While she was not able to complete her education in Germany due to the war, she self-educated in the United States. She was a dedicated homemaker and one of the best cooks and bakers. Her bakery items were so in demand that she eventually baked and sold items on request for others in the community. She was accepted as a nursery school teacher in the Sioux City Jewish Community and worked in that capacity for a number of years while maintaining a home. She helped bring children to the JCC nursery school by establishing her own taxi service. She frequently attended Minyan at the Synagogue so that they could continue when attendance was sparse.