Ernest Schmidt

Vermillion, S.D.
Ernest "Ernie" Schmidt, 85, of Vermillion, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion. Burial of ashes will be in Calvary Cemetery, Vermillion. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion. Condolences may be sent online to HansenFuneralHome.com.
Ernest was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Menominee, Neb., to Albert and Josephine (Leader) Schmidt. He attended school in Menominee and served in the U.S. Navy in the 1950s and was very proud of his service.
Ernest married Doris Stepanek and after their marriage, they moved to Vermillion, south of town to the Heine farm. In 1977, Steve Merrigan joined them in their farming operation, and they later incorporated with Steve and Kathy Merrigan into Spirit Mound Farms Inc. They continuing with that operation through Steve's death in 1991, and finally ending with Ernie's retirement at the end of 2008.
He is survived by two sisters, Bernice Pearson and Marina Payne; their god daughter, Callie Beach, her husband, Matt and their two sons, Riley and Kellen; Rian Merrigan, his wife, Emily, their two sons, Rory and Reece; and business partner/ friend, Kathy Merrigan Manning and her husband, Pat Manning, all of Vermillion; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris; three brothers, Roman, Wilfred and Carroll; three sisters, Helen Zavadil, Marcella Peschl and Lucille Ralph; and longtime friend and business partner, Steve Merrigan.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Agnes Catholic School Tuition Fund.