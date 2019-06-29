{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

79, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Memorial service: July 2 at 10 a.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 1 from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Ernest 'Tim' Lester
