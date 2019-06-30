Sioux City
Ernest "Tim" Lester, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Tim was born the son of Winston and Isabel (Coburn) Lester on June 11, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Central High School.
He was an electrician with IBEW for 17 years.
Tim enjoyed playing cards and reading. He was a man of faith who loved his family and grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his children, Julie Jordyn and her fiancé, Joe of Kansas City, Mo., Kelly Harris of Battle Creek, Iowa, Tim (Cindy) Lester of Sioux City, and Brian (Ginger) Lester of Sioux City; sisters, Valerie Rand of Le Mars, Iowa, Sharon Strohm of Ames, Iowa, and Rhoda LaScala of Dallas, Texas; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Glory and Carol Sue.