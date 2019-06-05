Kingsley, Iowa
Ervin Zellmer, 88, of Kingsley, passed Monday, June 3, 2019, at Kingsley Specialty Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, Iowa, with the Rev. Barb Spalding officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service to follow, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Expressions of sympathy may be done online at www.rohdefh.com.
Ervin Paul Zellmer was born on Sept. 29, 1930, on the family farm outside Lawton, Iowa, the son of Otto and Bertha (Porsch) Zellmer. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1948.
Ervin married Lucille Dahl on April 12, 1959, in Onawa, Iowa. Ervin farmed in the Lawton area and then moved with his family to their farm outside Kingsley. Ervin dedicated his life to agriculture and animals.
He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. Ervin was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville.
Survivors include his wife, Lucille; children, Clay (Diana) Zellmer of Kingsley, Clark (Jim Stoffers) Zellmer of Cathedral City, Calif., Carolyn (Greg) Anderson of Lawton, and Carl (Darla) Zellmer of Spirit Lake, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Adam, Andrew (Kelsey) and Addison (Claire) Zellmer, Austin (Michael), Alyssa (Elvia), and Burgundy Zellmer, Kaitlyn (Jason) Lees and son, Tom, and Zach Anderson; one great-grandchild, Maren Grace Zellmer; brothers, Alvin and Raymond Zellmer; a sister, Arlene Bergendahl, all of Lawton; and several nieces and nephews.
Ervin was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Carl and Ellen Dahl; and brothers, Harold and Don Zellmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland.