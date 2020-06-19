Erwin "Dean" Bolluyt
Hawarden, Iowa
Erwin "Dean" Bolluyt, 84, of Hawarden, passed away on June 8, 2020.
No services are being planned in accordance with his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion, S.D. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Dean was born on a farm between Ireton and Maurice, Iowa, on July 24, 1935, before moving to Hawarden. He attended school in rural Hawarden and later at Hawarden Community School.
Dean served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. After he was discharged from the military, he attended University of South Dakota and obtained his BA and master's degrees.
While attending school, he married Carol Kemner in 1960. Dean taught English, government, and history at West Sioux for 10 years. Dean also taught history at nights at Sioux Empire College for several years. He then returned to USD to obtain his administrative degree and became West Sioux High School principal. He served as a principal for 22 years. He retired from education in 1994 and remained in Hawarden with Carol.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Mike of Manassas, Va., and Steve of Eagan, Minn.; a daughter, Julie Dowling (Matt) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; six grandchildren, Aleecia Watson (Josh), Reegan, Gracie, Quinn, Kyle and Kori; and two great-grandchildren, Liberty and Brylee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings; his father and mother-in-law; and his granddaughter, Staci.
