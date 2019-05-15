{{featured_button_text}}

Rock Valley, Iowa

89, died Monday, May 13, 2019. Service: May 18 at 10:30 a.m., First Christian Reformed Church, Rock Valley. Burial: Valley View Cemetery. Visitation: May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Porter Funeral Home, Rock Valley.

Celebrate
the life of: Esther Cleveringa
